Wednesday, June 26, 2024
     
  7 MPs fail to take oath: Who are they and how does it impact Lok Sabha Speaker election?

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, was again picked by the ruling BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha Speaker election, while I.N.D.I.A bloc fielded Congress MP K Suresh.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2024 10:38 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and TMC actor-politician
Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and TMC actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha

The stage is set for the Lok Sabha Speaker election on Wednesday. With having majority in the Lower House, the ruling Nation Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set win the prestigious election. On the other side, the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is attempting to display a show of unity with 233 MPs in the Lower House. However, a few MPs are yet to take the oath. The oath of five MPs from the Opposition camp is pending in the House. 

Leaders whose oath is pending

  • Congress's Shashi Tharoor
  • Trinamool Congress's actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha
  • TMC Deepak Adhikari
  • TMC leader Nurul Islam
  • SP leader Afzhal Ansari
  • Two Independent leader
