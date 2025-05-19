65-year-old woman allegedly raped after accepting lift in Hamirpur, accused arrested A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Hamirpur after accepting a lift from a man on a scooter, prompting his arrest and a police investigation.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light from Hamirpur, where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who offered her a lift on his scooter. The accused, identified as a tractor driver, has been arrested by the police.

According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur, the victim was returning home from Jalandhar on Saturday night. She alighted at the Bhota bus stand around 9 PM and was looking for a taxi but found the fares beyond her budget. It was at this point that the accused offered her a ride, claiming he was headed in the same direction.

SP Thakur stated that while the accused was driving at high speed, a minor accident occurred. When the elderly woman objected, the accused allegedly beat her and then raped her. The police further revealed that the married accused also put the victim's mobile phone on 'flight mode' to prevent her from contacting her family before fleeing the scene.

With the help of some locals, the victim eventually contacted her son, who alerted the police. The police reached the spot and provided medical assistance to the traumatized woman. Following an investigation, the accused was apprehended while hiding in a nearby forest.

A case has been registered in connection with this heinous crime, and further investigation is currently underway, according to the Superintendent of Police. This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of elderly women.