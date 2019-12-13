More than 6,000 trees to be chopped for Noida Airport

Representative image

More than 6,000 trees will be chopped to make room for the upcoming Jewar Airport in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, after an application by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority was approved by the forest department.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Arunvir Singh, said that the organisation will be donating money to the forest department towards planting 68,000 trees to make up for the cut down trees. Besides, Rs 1.60 crore will be given to the forest department as a compensatory measure, news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The forest department will give us a work plan for the trees to be planted, Singh reportedly said.

The first phase of the Noida Airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost more than Rs 4,500 crore, ANI reported. Also known as the Noida International Greenfield Airport, the entire project would take up nearly 5,000 hectare of space and cost approximately Rs 29,560 crore, the news agency reported, citing Shailendra Bhatia at the project's nodal office.

A Switzerland-headquartered company, Zurich Airport International AG, was in November chosen as the concessionaire to develop the airport, in a bid process that also involved high-profile companies such as Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd.

