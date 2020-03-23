55 FIRs registered in Ghaziabad for violating lockdown orders amid coronavirus crisis

Image Source : PTI File

Ghaziabad Police has registered at least 55 FIRs over violations of its lockdown orders amid the coronavirus crisis. The FIRs have been registered in matters pertaining to violation of section 144, opening a shop despite orders of closure and crowding a place.

Earlier on Sunday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a lockdown in 15 districts of the state that have reported coronavirus cases. The districts under locked down are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lakhimpur, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Aligarh. The lockdown would go on till March 25 following which the government would review the situation.