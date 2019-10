Representational Image

The police have seized fifty live bombs from Amta area in West Bengal's Howrah district and arrested nine persons in this connection, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police have raided two villages -Chandrapur and Serpur- and recovered the bombs on Monday, he said.

A bomb disposal squad has defused the explosives, said the officer of Amta police station.

An investigation has been initiated in this reagrd, he added.