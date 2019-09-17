Image Source : FILE 46 test positive for dengue in Jammu region

Forty-six people have tested positive for dengue in various districts of Jammu region this year, health officials said on Tuesday.

The maximum 14 cases were reported from Jammu district followed by 16 in Samba, seven in Rajouri, three in Udhampur, two in Kathua, one each in Rajouri and Poonch, and two more persons, they said.

A total of 300 samples have been taken for screening since July, the officials said, adding that a majority of the cases tested positive.

Among those tested positive, most of them are outsiders or coming from outside the state, they said.

The officials said there was no need to panic as all necessary measures were taken to keep the situation under control.

The dengue cases usually go up after the monsoon season as the main trigger for the disease is stagnant water, they said while advising people not to allow water to stagnate around residential structures.

