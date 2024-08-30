300 obscene videos recovered after spy cams found in girls' washroom: How Andhra college shocker unfolded

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Several videos on social media showed students protesting with cell phone torch lights at the Andhra college.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered an enquiry to the incident after allegations of hidden cameras installation in a girl student's washroom of an engineering college emerged on Friday. Hundreds of students took to the streets at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district over the incident. The chief minister also directed State Mines Minister K Ravindra, Krishna District collector and superintendent of police to visit the college.

In the meantime, police registered a case over the alleged incident but noted that there were no such hidden cameras in the girl students' washroom.

The incident triggered a massive protest at the college after the ‘hidden camera’ was reportedly found inside the washroom of a girls' hostel at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

‘300 obscene videos’ claim

Other reports claimed that police recovered nearly 300 obscene videos from the accused's laptop. The accused, Vijay, is a BTech final-year student at the same college, reports said. Police also added that Vijay may have sold the obscene videos to other students, reports added.

"A BTech final-year student, Vijay Kumar, was detained for allegedly selling the videos. The management's lack of response to the issue, which surfaced a week ago, has angered the students," a report by news agency IANS said.

Protesters cry for justice

Several videos on social media showed students protesting with cell phone torch lights and demanding justice for the victims of the incident. Several women students at the hostel chanted “we want justice” slogans, demanding the authorities take action against the accused and assuring their safety on campus.

How whole incident was unfolded?

The whole incident was unfolded on Thursday when a group of women stumbled upon the concealed camera in their washroom and this caused immediate alarm and distress among them in the hostel. The discovery of the hidden camera in the washroom triggered chaos, with students organising a protest that started around 7 PM till Friday morning.