3 new coronavirus cases in Ladakh: 2 in Leh, 1 in Kargil

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ladakh has risen to 13 as 3 new cases were confirmed on Saturday from the newly formed union territory. As per latest reports, 2 persons have tested positive in Leh while another one has contracted the virus in Kargil.

Kargil is a military garrison on the ridges between the Kashmir Valley and Leh.

Earlier, an Indian Army soldier of the Ladakh Scouts tested positive for coronavirus.