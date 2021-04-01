Image Source : INDIA TV 28 RR raises Scouts and Guides Coy at Army Goodwill School, Chandigam

A scouts and guides Coy has been established at Army Goodwill School, AGS Krusan and AGS Chandigam, affiliated to Bharat Scouts and Guides. In addition, an NCC unit has also been established at AGS Chandigam, affiliated to 3NCC BN Baramulla.

The event to mark the raising of the scouts and guides unit was held at AGS Chandigam on April 1. The event included a brief cultural programme by AGS students, hoisting of the national flag followed by the national anthem.

An awareness march to highlight the importance of hygiene and sanitation, as well as safe driving, was also carried out by students.

The event highlighted the potential role scouts and guides and NCC can play in making students more socially responsible.

The event was chaired by Cdr, 8 Sect RR and was attended by various Govt and Civil dignitaries.

