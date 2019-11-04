233 challans issued for Odd-Even violation on Day 1

Image Source : Representational Image

As many as 233 challans were issued upon commuters for violating the Odd-Even scheme on the first day it was kicked off in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police sources said.

Earlier during the day, BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel defied the rule in the national capital on Monday, terming it as a 'drama', and was promptly penalized a sum of Rs 4,000 by traffic cops.

The Delhi government has ordered for plying of vehicles under the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15 in view of the severe air pollution that has engulfed the national capital and its adjoining areas post-Diwali.

The penalty for violating the Odd-Even traffic movement rule has been doubled this year by fixing it at Rs 4,000 as compared to the previous editions of the scheme.

The scheme had been introduced in Delhi for the first time in January 2016.

There has been mixed response from Netizens over the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital to tackle air pollution.