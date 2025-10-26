'21st century belongs to India and ASEAN': PM Modi declares 2026 as year of maritime cooperation Emphasising the summit’s theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Modi underscored cooperation in digital inclusion, food security, disaster response, maritime security, and the blue economy.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, highlighting the deepening strategic, cultural, and economic partnership between India and the ASEAN region. Emphasising shared history, values, and trade ties, Modi described ASEAN as a crucial pillar of India’s Act East Policy and reaffirmed India’s support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Welcoming Timor-Leste, condolences for Thailand's Queen Mother

In his address, PM Modi welcomed Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN, bringing the bloc’s membership to 11. He also expressed condolences on the passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother. “India and ASEAN together represent almost one-fourth of the global population. We share geography, culture, and values,” he said, underscoring the depth of the India-ASEAN partnership.

Comprehensive strategic partnership: A pillar of stability

PM Modi highlighted the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a source of global stability and development, particularly amid uncertain times. He noted that cooperation between the two regions has steadily increased, reinforcing shared goals in trade, cultural exchange, and regional security.

Theme of inclusivity and sustainability

Addressing this year’s ASEAN Summit theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Modi stressed India’s commitment to initiatives such as digital inclusion, food security, and resilient supply chains. He emphasized India’s active role alongside ASEAN partners in disaster response, humanitarian assistance, maritime security, and the blue economy.

2026 declared as ASEAN-India maritime cooperation year

In a major announcement, PM Modi declared 2026 as the “Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation” to further strengthen bilateral collaboration in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cybersecurity. Modi highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and deepening people-to-people ties, declaring, “The 21st century is ours – it belongs to India and ASEAN.”

Vision for the future

PM Modi expressed confidence that the shared vision of “ASEAN Community Vision 2045” and “Viksit Bharat 2047” would contribute to a brighter future for both regions and humanity at large. India’s long-standing engagement with ASEAN, from dialogue partnership in 1995 to the current comprehensive strategic partnership, reflects the country’s commitment to regional stability, prosperity, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific.