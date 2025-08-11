15-month-old child abused at Noida daycare: Worker arrested after CCTV surfaces Noida daycare worker arrested after she assaulted a 15-month-old child. CCTV video surfaces

New Delhi:

A woman employed at a Noida daycare was arrested after CCTV footage revealed her physically abusing a 15-month-old child. Disturbing footage from the Blippi daycare in Noida resulted in the arrest. The now viral video shows the woman repeatedly dropping the toddler on the ground, hitting the child's back, and biting the baby's leg. Following the review of the footage, police at Sector 142 registered a complaint and arrested the accused. The head of the daycare was also taken into custody for questioning. The toddler is currently undergoing medical evaluation.

What does the video show?

The video shows the woman walking, holding the kid, and later dropping the toddler on the ground thrice. It also shows the woman hitting the kid on the back and face. Images later revealed the toddler had bite marks and other injuries. Based on CCTV footage, the woman was arrested from Sector 142 police station, and the daycare centre head was also taken into custody.

This comes days after a case in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, where a man was arrested for raping his 16-year-old daughter, impregnating her, and abandoning the newborn in bushes. The infant, found covered in ant bites, was discovered last week near Maheshwar police limits.