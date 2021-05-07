Saturday, May 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID patients in home isolation: Delhi government

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID patients in home isolation: Delhi government

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,425 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the city stands at 91,035, while there are 50,785 containment zones.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2021 23:29 IST
oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 patients, home isolation, Delhi government, coronavirus pandemic, covid s
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID patients in home isolation: Delhi govt.

 

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,425 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the city stands at 91,035, while there are 50,785 containment zones.

The government has created a common cylinder pool in each district of the national capital to supply the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals.

A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation in each district has been identified for this purpose.

Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for an empty or filled cylinder, an official said.

The filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.

Also Read: 100 oxygen concentrators seized during raid at Delhi's Khan Market restaurant

Also Read: Delhi received 577 MT oxygen on May 6, AAP Govt says 'not enough'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X