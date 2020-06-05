Image Source : FACEBOOK/ MOHAN KRISHNAN 1 accused arrested in connection with barbaric killing of pregnant elephant

One accused has been arrested in connection with the barbaric killing of pregnant elephant. Kerala Forest Minister K Raju has said, "One accused arrested, in connection with death of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad."

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that 3 suspects are under the scanner of teams that were probing the death of the elephant.

Personnel of Kerala police and the forest department's Crime Investigation Team, probing the incident which triggered widespread outrage especially on social media, visited the spot and collected evidence, he said, assuring that all concerns raised will not go in vain and justice will prevail and the culprits brought to book.

Forest department sources told PTI that the three suspects were being questioned and a search was on for two more people in connection with the death of the elephant on May 27.

State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also took to twitter to express his anguish over the animal's death and said "thousands of petitions from Kerala and outside" have been filed and the public outrage "evoked by this shocking event is certainly understandable".

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage