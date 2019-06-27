Yogi Adityanath directs UP officials to report to work at 9 am, warns of strict action on failure

Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath tightens noose on UP officials

In a fresh move to tighten noose on officials in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityath has directed all officials to reach office by 9 am. The officials that have been directed include district and police officials.

Further, the chief minister has also warned of an action against those who do not follow the directions, which may also include a cut in salary.

The information regarding the new direction was posted on Twitter by the state government.

This is not the first time the chief minister has gone strict with the officials of the state. Soon after the Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath had ordered for the expulsion of some government officers.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had expressed dissatisfaction at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and had sought to find a "substitute" for the department, saying that it is "on ventilator".

"It is important to find a substitute for this department (UP Jal Nigam) now. It is on a ventilator and we are getting lots of complaints against it. An expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crore has been done under the Varanasi Drinking Water Scheme since 2017, but nothing has happened in Varanasi," the chief minister had said.

In addition, the chief minister also ordered for initiation of strict action against erring officials. The official website of the UP Jal Nigam.

