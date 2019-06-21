Yoga Day: Here’s why PM Narendra Modi decided to lead nation from Ranchi

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of International Yoga Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation from Jharkhand’s state capital Ranchi.

According to the Prime Minister, there are three reasons why he chose Jharkhand.

First, Jharkhand (which literally means forest region or bushland) is very near to nature.

Second, last year, on 23 September, Ayushman mission was started from Ranchi.

And third, PM Modi wants tribal communities to learn Yoga too.

Since its inception in 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. PM Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Yoga is ancient and modern.



It is constant and evolving.



For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same:



Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness.



Yoga provides a perfect blend of ज्ञान or knowledge, कर्म or work and भक्ति or devotion: PM#YogaDay2019 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2019

Related Video