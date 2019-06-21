Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Yoga Day: Here’s why PM Narendra Modi decided to lead nation from Ranchi

Yoga Day: Here’s why PM Narendra Modi decided to lead nation from Ranchi

There are three reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Ranchi for International Yoga Day celebrations.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 7:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of International Yoga Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation from Jharkhand’s state capital Ranchi.

According to the Prime Minister, there are three reasons why he chose Jharkhand. 

Related Stories

First, Jharkhand (which literally means forest region or bushland) is very near to nature.

Second, last year, on 23 September, Ayushman mission was started from Ranchi.

And third, PM Modi wants tribal communities to learn Yoga too.

Since its inception in 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. PM Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryStatistics not parameter for crime control: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Next StoryCongress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram attend PM Modi's dinner  