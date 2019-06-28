Worker drowns in Delhi, two others missing

A 25-year-old worker drowned while two others are missing in Khayala area of West Delhi while working on a project to construct a cemented wall over a drain, police said on Friday.

According to the police, they received a call around 1 p.m. about the incident.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade retrieved the body of one of the workers identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to the DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The two other workers, Ankit 19, and Devinder Sharma, 25, could not be found despite continuous efforts, said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Police said that the initial investigations revealed that the Delhi Jal Board had awarded a contract to M/S Paritibha Industries based in Nilothi, for a project to erect a cemented wall over the drain for the treatment of water which is sent to the Yamuna river.

An investigation is underway, police said.