Woman pushed out of moving car by husband, in-laws in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : TWITTER A grab from the CCTV footage showing the woman falling off the car.

A woman in Tamil Nadu was allegedly pushed out of a moving SUV by her husband and in-laws.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, took place in Coimbatore last month.

The woman said she was pushed out of the car by her husband and his parents as "they were trying to kill" her.

The woman, Aarti Arun, alleged that the incident took place soon after she and her two young children had moved back with her husband, believing in his promise of a fresh start, NDTV reported.

Arun Jude Amalraj, an engineer, has been charged with attempt to murder, but an arrest is yet to be made as he and his parents are currently absconding for nearly a month.

According to NDTV, the couple had had a turbulent relationship since they got married in 2008. In 2014, Aarti decided to end the marriage and moved back to her parents' house in Mumbai.

A domestic violence case and a divorce petition are pending in a Mumbai court.

The woman also told NDTV that her family went on a trip to Ooty in May. She said the vacation soon turned into a nightmare as her husband assaulted her and the children even after his promise.

As per NDTV, she filed a complaint in Ooty and came back with Arun after he wrote a written apology on the advice of police.

The trouble started again in Coimbatore on May 9 when, despite his written promise to keep his parents away from her, Arun Jude Amalraj brought them.

Following this, Amalraj punched her and threw her out of the moving car outside her sister’s home.

She had injuries on her head, shoulders and knees.

“They want to kill us. It's heart wrenching and life threatening. My son saw his dad outside his school and is traumatised. They could target my children. How do I go out to earn my living? Police say he is absconding. There has to be timely justice,” NDTV quoted Aarti, as saying.

The police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and causing hurt. After the recent incident, they have charged Amalraj and his parents with attempt to murder.