Woman held for duping parents on pretext of school admissions

A woman was arrested for allegedly duping parents on the pretext of providing school admissions under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Aarti Dubey, a resident of Madhu Vihar, was arrested and a case had been registered against her, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

On Monday, a woman, resident of West Vinod Nagar, filed a case where she stated that she met Dubey when she had come to the shop, where she was employed, to buy some curtains. She took the number of the victim.

The complainant said Dubey called her next day and claimed that she knew many people in the Delhi government and could easily get their children admitted to any school across the national capital.

The complainant sought her help to get her son, studying in a east Delhi school, admitted under the EWS quota. On this, Dubey demanded Rs 70,000 from her. Dubey also asked her to sound out her friends for the admission under the EWS quota.

Several of complainant's friends and relatives approached her for the admission and paid Rs 4,91,000 as advance.

Dubey took them to the school in April and purchased dresses and got ID cards for the children made. She said the admission process was complete and they could attend classes from May 3.

But the students never got admitted. When pressed, Dubey returned Rs 1,49,000 to the victims through cheques which bounced.