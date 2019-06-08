Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
West Bengal: Roof collapses after massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata, no casualties

"We're unable to make an entry inside the building, roof in the middle part of the building has also collapsed," a fire official said. 

New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2019 10:15 IST
A chemical godown in Kolkata engulfed in flames early on Saturday after a fire was reported from near Jagannath Ghat. At least 20 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse flames continued. 

Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

Commenting on the incident, a fire officer said any casualties into the incident were not reported. 

"No casualty reported and 25 fire tenders present. Fire is yet to be controlled," he said, adding "We're unable to make an entry inside the building, roof in the middle part of the building has also collapsed." 

