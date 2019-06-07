Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
At least 19 killed due to dust storm, lightning in parts of UP; CM Adityanath directs officials to provide relief

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

Lucknow Updated on: June 07, 2019 12:50 IST
At least 19 persons were killed and 48 injured due to dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state Relief commissioner said on Friday.

"While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in incidents related to dust storm in Etah and Kasganj and one due to lightning in Moradabad," official data released by the commissioner said.

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing. 

The maximum 20 people were injured in Mainpuri and one in Badaun, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons.

