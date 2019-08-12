With 72 cases, UP Police plans to declare Azam Khan a 'history sheeter'

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Police plans to declare Azam Khan as 'history sheeter'. He has 72 cases against him.

The UP police are now preparing to open a 'history sheet' of Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan and formally declare him a history sheeter. There are a total of 72 cases that have been filed against the SP MP under various sections of the IPC and CrPC.

Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said on Monday that "since most cases lodged against Azam Khan are criminal, including cases of land grabbing and theft, we have decided to open his history sheet."

He said that of the 72 cases, the police had already filed a charge sheet in 15 cases while investigations were on in other cases.

The latest case filed against the SP MP was on Thursday. He has been booked for usurping land defined as 'enemy property' and including it in the Jauhar University campus.

Several farmers have also lodged complaints of land grabbing against Azam Khan, who has even been charged with theft of books and lion statues.

