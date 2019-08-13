UP BJP president loses his finger at an event

The BJP leader was immediately rushed to the Vardhman Hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and state minister Swatantra Dev Singh lost one of his fingers as the doctors at a district hospital failed to join the damaged body part.

Singh suffered an injury on Monday when one of his fingers was cut off in an accident during a ceremony in Muzaffarnagar. His hand had got stuck in his car and the finger was severed.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BJP leader was immediately rushed to the Vardhman Hospital.

The doctors operated on him for two hours to attach the finger to his hand. They, however, could not join it as it was badly damaged.

A doctor at the hospital said he is being given the best possible medical attention. Senior government and police officials rushed to the hospital and are monitoring the developments.

The report further says while some of his supporters managed to find the finger lying on the ground, a ring that he was wearing on the finger couldn't be found.