Andhra Pradesh tense as TDP-YSRCP workers come face-to-face | Live Updates

Breaking News Live Blog September 11-2019

Breaking News Live Blog: Tensions were running high in Andhra Pradesh after former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was put under house arrest by the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government. The TDP workers are protesting against the alleged attack on them by the YSRCP cadres. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi today joined women in segregating plastic from waste at 'Swachhta Hi Seva' programme in Mathura.

America and the world will stop to observe the 18th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you the breaking news, latest photos and videos and much more from across India and the world on September 11, 2019.