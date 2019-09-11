Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
  4. Andhra Pradesh tense as TDP-YSRCP workers come face-to-face | Live Updates
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 11, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 13:19 IST
Breaking News Live Blog: Tensions were running high in Andhra Pradesh after former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was put under house arrest by the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government. The TDP workers are protesting against the alleged attack on them by the YSRCP cadres. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi today joined women in segregating plastic from waste at 'Swachhta Hi Seva' programme in Mathura. 

America and the world will stop to observe the 18th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks.  

Indiatvnews.com brings to you the breaking news, latest photos and videos and much more from across India and the world on September 11, 2019. 

 

  • September 11, 2019 12:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Mathura: Plastic is killing environment

    Making a strong case of green India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to stop use of plastics. Prime Minsiter is in Mathura now where he is stressing upon the need to protect our animals and environment. Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. 

    PM Modi also inaugurated ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), & National Artificial Insemination Programme. He also launched 16 projects of Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction.

  • September 11, 2019 12:32 PM (IST)

    In-camera proceedings to record Unnao rape survivor's statement begins at AIIMS

    In-camera proceedings commenced on Wednesday at AIIMS here, where a temporary court has been set up for recording the Unnao rape survivor's statement in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

    The woman's statement is being recorded by District Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

    'In-camera' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

  • September 11, 2019 12:30 PM (IST)

    US commemorating 9/11 terror attacks

    Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

    A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

    Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.

  • September 11, 2019 12:26 PM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh tense as top TDP leaders face house arrest

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under house arrest after their party staged a protest against the alleged attack on their party workers by YSRCP workers. Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP has categorically denied the charges but tension definitely prevailed in Amaravati and adjoining areas. 

    Many political pundits were comparing the TDP-YSR Congress rivalry in Andhra Pradesh as begining of an era that resembled Tamil Nadu's acrimonious Dravidian politics.

