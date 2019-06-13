Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
NASA's Aqua satellite has captured how Cyclone Vayu looks like from Space. It shows Cyclone Vayu has a compact central dense overcast cloud cover.

New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 3:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : NASA

This is what Cyclone Vayu looks like from space

NASA's Aqua satellite has captured how Cyclone Vayu looks like from Space. It shows Cyclone Vayu has a compact central dense overcast cloud cover.

The image was taken at 1:35 pm on Wednesday. The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua Satellite provided a visible image of Cyclone Vayu and showed a compact center of circulation. It showed a cloud-filled center of circulation and compact central dense overcast feature, approximately 90 to 100 nautical miles in diameter. It also had thick band of thunderstorms wrapped into the low-level center from the western and southern quadrants. Meanwhile, satellite microwave imagery revealed a small eye beneath the overcast. 

Cyclone Vayu will hit Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Diu and Veraval on June 13 early morning. 52 NDRF teams are pre-positioned, comprising 45 rescuers each. The Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force units have also been put on standby  while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance. 10 columns of the Indian Army have been Army have been kept on  standy. Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby as well. 

