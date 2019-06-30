Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Large quantity of suspected heroin smuggled from Pak seized at Attari border

The Customs Department has seized large quantity of suspected heroin concealed inside a truck carrying salt which crossed over to Indian territory from Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah International Border, officials said on Sunday.

Amritsar Published on: June 30, 2019 11:54 IST
They said a truck carrying consignment of salt arrived at Attari here Saturday and upon its checking officials stumbled upon "large quantities" of packets suspected to be containing heroin.

The process to count exact number of such packets was still going on, officials said. 

