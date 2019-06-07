Speeding car mows down 25 sheep on Srinagar's Abdullah bridge

Speeding car mows down 25 sheep

A speeding car has mowed down 25 sheep owned by a shepherd from Bakerwal community on Srinagar's Abdullah Bridge. The bridge turned red as dead sheep lied scattered all over the road. Video showed the heartbreaking footage where the shepherd family is seen crying as onlookers clicked video.

Video: 25 sheep of Bakerwal were mowed down last midnight by youth driving Volkswagen polo car, on Abdullah Bridge srinagar police has arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/MPC0QKqmPU — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) June 7, 2019

Disclaimer: The video might be disturbing.

The speeding car crushed the sheep late on Thursday night when the herd was moving on the Abdullah Bridge. "We have detained the driver of the car and a complaint has been registered," Srinagar police said.

To avoid damage due to traffic rush on the highways, the shepherds prefer to travel with their flock during the night hours.