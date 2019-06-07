Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Speeding car mows down 25 sheep on Srinagar's Abdullah bridge

Speeding car mows down 25 sheep on Srinagar's Abdullah bridge

A speeding car has mowed down 25 sheep owned by a shepherd from Bakerwal community on Srinagar's Abdullah Bridge.

Manzoor Mir Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: June 07, 2019 14:01 IST
Speeding car mows down 25 sheep

Speeding car mows down 25 sheep

A speeding car has mowed down 25 sheep owned by a shepherd from Bakerwal community on Srinagar's Abdullah Bridge. The bridge turned red as dead sheep lied scattered all over the road. Video showed the heartbreaking footage where the shepherd family is seen crying as onlookers clicked video. 

Related Stories

Disclaimer: The video might be disturbing.

The speeding car crushed the sheep late on Thursday night when the herd was moving on the Abdullah Bridge. "We have detained the driver of the car and a complaint has been registered," Srinagar police said.

To avoid damage due to traffic rush on the highways, the shepherds prefer to travel with their flock during the night hours.

ALSO READ: Updated list of top 10 terrorists active in J&K

ALSO READ: Article 35A inserted by Presidential Order, can be struck down

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPragya Thakur appears before NIA court, says didn't know about Malegaon blast Next StoryBrahMos JV started with corpus of Rs 1,300 cr; now stands at Rs 40,000 cr  