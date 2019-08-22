Image Source : FILE IMAGE Senior IAS officer Ajay Bhalla appointed Home Secretary

Senior Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Thursday appointed Union Home Secretary succeeding incumbent Rajiv Gauba who was on Wednesday appointed the next Cabinet Secretary, an official order said.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer, is currently serving as an officer on special duty in the Union Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Bhalla's appointment as the new Home Secretary. He will have a fixed two-year tenure till August 2021, a Ministry of Personnel order issued on Thursday said.

Bhalla served as the Union Power Secretary before being appointed as an officer on special duty on July 24.

