Steelmaker SAIL's chairman attacked in Delhi

The chairman was taken to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and has since been discharged.

New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 16:14 IST
SAIL, in the statement, added that police nabbed two of the assailants.

The chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) was assaulted by a few persons armed with iron rods in Delhi on Wednesday night.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people, India's largest state-owned steel producer said in a statement on Thursday.

"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the statement further said, adding Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

According to a report in Reuters, Chaudhary's driver was unharmed. The chairman was taken to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and has since been discharged.

A complaint was registered at New Delhi's Hauz Khas Police Station.

