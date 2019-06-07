Rape survivor goes missing in Dehradun, kidnapping feared

Image Source : PTI Rape survivor goes missing (Representative Image )

A rape survivor has gone missing from her house here, raising fears that she might have been kidnapped by the rapists, who are out on bail, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday.

The parents of the victim have filed a case in the Garhi Cant police station, alleging that their 19-year-old daughter went missing since May 30 from their house in Govindgarh locality.

The 2017 rape case is currently being heard in a POCSO court here, while the two main accused in the case got bail earlier this year.

"We are investigating the matter. We have also interrogated the two persons accused in the rape case, but so far there is no clue regarding the whereabouts of the rape survivor," said a police officer probing the case.

For the past few days, the parents of the rape victim have repeatedly approached the police to know the whereabouts of their daughter.

"We going to the police station everyday to find the whereabouts of our daughter," said the bewailing mother.

She also alleged that the two rape accused might have kidnapped her daughter. "Since the case is in its final stages, the two accused might have kidnapped our daughter," said the inconsolable mother.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (City) Shweta Chaube said the police are working on the case and have already interrogated several people. "We have pressed our police teams and we are hopeful to find the whereabouts of the missing girl soon," said Chaube.