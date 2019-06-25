Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
Rajya Sabha likely to adjourn today after obituary reference of Madan Lal Saini

Madan Lal Saini was also the Rajasthan BJP president. He died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2019 6:45 IST
Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, is likely to be adjourned on Tuesday after obituary reference as its sitting Bharatiya Janata Party​ (BJP) member from Rajasthan, Madan Lal Saini, died here.

Saini was 75.

The house, as per convention, is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member dies during the session. 

Saini was also the Rajasthan BJP president. He died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, on Monday.

He was diagnosed with an infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur.

Due to his deteriorating health, he was shifted to Delhi, on Saturday. He was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

Last year, he was appointed the saffron party's state president. He was also a former MLA and RSS volunteer. He had held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha.

