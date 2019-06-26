Rajasthan police station ranked 1st among 15,666 in country

Image Source : TWITTER A view of the awarding ceremony.

Kalu police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner leads the list of the top 10 police stations in the country in 2018, officials said on Wednesday. They were selected from 15,666 police stations across the country.

In the list released by the Home Ministry on Tuesday, Kalu police station earned the top rank for its facilities such as drinking water, wi-fi servers, women help desk and recreational activities for police personnel.

Campbell Bay police station in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was ranked second, while police station Farakka in West Bengal's Murshidabad stood third on the list.

The other police stations on the list were Nettapakkam in Puducherry, Gudageri in Karnataka, Chaupal in Shimla, Lakheri in Rajasthan's Bundi, Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu, Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Curchorem in South Goa.

Surprisingly, no police station from Delhi found a place on the list. Last year, Delhi's Kirti Nagar police station was placed 10th on the list.

The shortlisting of the police stations was done on the basis of data uploaded by them on crime and criminal tracking network and system. They were evaluated on the basis of crime against women and SC/STs as well as property offenses.

The total score was calculated depending on the number of FIRs registered, FIRs charge sheeted and FIRs charge sheeted within 60 days.

Also Read: After sharp Twitter criticism, UP SP revokes order to charge Rs 100 from police officials