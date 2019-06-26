After sharp Twitter criticism, UP SP revokes order to charge Rs 100 from police officials

Image Source : PTI UP SP revokes order to charge Rs 100 from police officials

Lucknow Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat has taken back his order to charge Rs 100 from each police official with immediate effect. The development comes after a sharp reaction on social media.

In an order, Rawat on Monday had expressed the need to charge Rs 100 from each police official as cleanliness fund.

The lack of funding affects cleanliness, which is highly objectionable, he said.

Soon after Rawat's order went viral on social media, it drew sharp criticism.

"The deduction of cleanliness fund from the salaries of those who live in police lines and police stations are frequent. However, those who live in barracks could not be charged. SP has been asked to amend his statement," senior public relation officer said.

Making his stand clear, Rawat said: "Those who live in police lines deposit their share. But the order is mentioned with all the police officials that is wrong. It was subjected to the officials living in police stations".

