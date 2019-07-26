Pyiush Goyal, Japanese PM's advisor Hiroto Izumi discusses bullet train project

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met Hiroto Izumi, Special Advisor to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday and discussed the progress on the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (HSR) project as per a railway official.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met Hiroto Izumi, Special Advisor to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday and discussed the progress on the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (HSR) project as per an railway official.

The Railway Minister informed the Japanase PM's advisor about the progress in the project. The National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL), carrying out the project (commonly known as bullet train project) is hopeful of acquiring a major chunk of land required for the project by the end of this year.

Till last month the NHSRCL had acquired 39 per cent of the 1,380 hectares of land for the project. The bullet trains are expected to run at 320 km per hour, covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours. Trains plying on the route take over seven hours and planes about an hour.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Premier Shinzo Abe of Japan on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) HSR project.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Railways to electrify all broad gauge routes: Piyush Goyal

ALSO READ | Flexi fares in trains like Rajdhani and Duronto Express to continue: Piyush Goyal