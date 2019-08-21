Pune: At least 21 students take ill after eating mid-day meal

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pune: At least 21 students take ill after eating the mid-day meal

At least 21 students of a secondary school in Katraj area here and a teacher fell sick on Wednesday after consuming mid-day meal, police said.

The students of Rambhau Mhalgi secondary school complained of nausea after eating 'masala rice' around 11 am, following which they were rushed to nearby hospital, a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station officer said.

"The students are undergoing a medical check-up at the hospital," he said, adding that a teacher from the school also complained of nausea.

The officer said the mid-day meal was provided by a self-help group to the school, which falls under private/aided category.

Further investigation is underway.

