Union Minister Pratap Sarangi lashes out at Tukde Tukde Gang in Parliament

Sarangi made this statement during motion of thanks to the president's address underway in Lok Sabha session.

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 15:03 IST
BJD MP from Odisha and Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Monday lashed out at the Tukde-Tukde Gang and asked if they have any right to live in this country.

Sarangi's statement came during motion of thanks to the president's address underway in Lok Sabha session. 

In his statement he asked, "People who say 'Bharat ke tukde tukde karne tak jung rahegi', & 'Pakistan zindabad, Afzal Guru zindabad', do they have the right to live in this country?"

In February 2016, a student union of Jawaharlal Nehru University had allegedly chanted anti-national slogans during a public meet after which Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid among other students were arrested under sedition charges. 

Since then, they, along with their supporter are being referred to as 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. 

