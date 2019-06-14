PM Narendra Modi stresses need to stand united against terrorism at SCO Summit

PM Modi at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to stand united against terrorism during his brief address in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During his address, PM Modi said that the SCO countries need to facilitate dialogue in the region.

He described security and peace as "key concerns" in the region. PM Modi highlighted spirit of the SCO to make a case for greater co-operation between the members to combat terrorism.

Training his guns indirectly at Pakistan, the prime minister said that countries supporting, aiding and funding terrorism should be held accountable.

It is well known that terrorism originating from Pakistan claims innocent lives in India. Terror-groups enjoy patronage from the Pakistani state at there are countless safe havens for terrorists inside Pakistan. However, Pakistan has largely been able to shield itself from global pressure to act comprehensively against terror groups on its soil.

PM Modi's statement assumes significance in this context.

The SCO is a China-led group and China has always been supportive of Pakistan bilaterally as well as internationally. China's political might has often shielded Pakistan on the international stage.

