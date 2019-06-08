Not here for politics but to build country, place it in international arena: PM Narendra Modi in Thrissur

Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses BJP workers in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party after offering prayers at the famed Sri Krishna Temple, where he was given a traditional welcome by priests at the door steps of the shrine.

He flew into Guruvayoor from Kochi earlier in the morning and arrived at the shrine at 10.20 a.m., dressed in traditional temple attire.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Modi, who entered the temple with folded hands, will participate in various rituals, including reading of the 'Vishnu Sahasaranamam', which could take about an hour.

According to temple authorities, Modi will be offering various items including ghee, a special variety of red plantain (kathali), a 'tulabharam' with lotus flowers, which alone costs Rs 22,000 among other things.

Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi in Guruvayur temple

After an hour-long 'darshan' at the temple, the prime minister will address a party meeting — Abhinandan Sabha — being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee.

Announcing the prime minister's schedule, BJP Kerala state president, PS Sreedharan Pillai Friday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Guruvayur temple tomorrow morning. He will come around 9.30-10.30 around to visit the temple."

"After the prayers, he will attend the local BJP arranged celebration in the day and address the BJP workers there. At 11:30 am, he will leave Kerala," Pillai said.

"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome," tweeted the BJP's Kerala unit.

Modi's visit comes at the same time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats while the BJP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi to make offerings worth Rs 40,000 at Guruvayoor temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala, will make various offerings worth around Rs 40,000.

Modi arrived in Kochi late Friday night. He will fly to the temple town in a helicopter from the Cochin Naval base.

According to authorities, Modi is expected to be in the temple for an hour where he will be offering various items including ghee, a special variety of red plantain (kathali), a 'tulabharam' with lotus flowers, among other things.

Modi had visited the temple in 2008 soon after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second time.

After completing his visit to the temple, Modi will address a public rally near here following which he will return to Delhi in the afternoon.

Watch TV Coverage