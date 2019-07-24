At Chandra Shekhar's book launch, PM Modi announces museum for all former PMs of India in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar in New Delhi. He announced a museum for all former Prime Ministers of India, and invited their families to share aspects of their lives.

PM Modi releases book on former PM Chandra Shekhar: HIGHLIGHTS

6:00 pm: There will be a museum for all former Prime Ministers who have served our nation. I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, IK Gujral Ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji: PM Modi

5:59 pm: There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr. Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former PMs: PM Modi

5:57 pm: These days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km Padyatra, it is covered on TV. But, why did we not honour the historic Padyatra of Chandra Shekhar Ji. He walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised. This is among the great injustices we have done to such a great leader: PM

5:54 pm: When he was ailing, Chandra Shekhar Ji called me and said I should meet him when I visit Delhi. I went to meet him, he asked about Gujarat's development and also shared his perspective on many national issues. I can never forget that interaction, the clarity of thought: PM

5:53 pm: I have closely interacted with Mohan Dharia Ji and George Fernandes Ji. Both these stalwarts spoke highly about Chandra Shekhar Ji: PM Modi

5:52 pm: Chandra Shekhar Ji always referred to Atal Ji as 'Guru Ji.' Chandra Shekhar Ji was a man of culture and principles. The Congress Party was at its peak yet he challenged the might of that party because he opposed certain aspects of the party. He was deeply influenced by JP: PM

5:50 pm: I had first met Chandra Shekhar Ji back in 1977. I also recall the time when I met him at Delhi airport. I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. The two stalwarts enjoyed a very close bond despite having different political ideologies: PM Modi

5:47 pm: It has been 12 years since he passed away but the thoughts of Chandra Shekhar Ji continue to guide us. They are as vibrant today as they were earlier: PM Modi