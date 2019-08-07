Pay your tributes to Sushma Swaraj

A much-loved leader known for gutsy approach and her fiery oratory, the former External Affair Minister and BJP star Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac attack.

The death of Swaraj left Twitter teary-eyed as the former minister used the micro-blogging site effectively to help Indians abroad.

She was 67 and had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. She is survived by her husband and their daughter, Bansuri Swaraj.

Swaraj was the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana at just 25 years of age. She was also the first woman chief minister of Delhi besides being the first minister to advocate ‘digital diplomacy’.

Sushma Swaraj became the external affairs minister in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26. She held the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Union Cabinet.

In the meantime, reactions and condolences have started to pour in from leaders across party lines and her fans on social media.

