Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday: Army

The Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that the 'Kashmir Hour' will be observed at 12 pm on Friday. Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Islamabad Published on: August 28, 2019 23:21 IST
The first such protest will be observed at 12 pm on August 30, Ghafoor said, adding that sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour'. He asked people to take part in the initiative. Shortly after Ghafoor's announcement, cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would participate in the protest.

 

