Attempt to make people follow rules, says Nitin Gadkari on stiff fines for traffic law violators

In the wake of heavy fines being levied on traffic rules violators, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that it is an attempt to make everyone follow the rules.

"Government does not desire to raise the limits of the fine. The issue is that a time should come that no one gets penalised and everyone follows the rules," News agency ANI quoted Gadkari as saying.

"Around 5 lakhs accidents occur in the country every year. 65 per cent deaths occur at the age betwen 18 and 35. Should not people life be saved? There should be respect and fear for law," he added.

Gadkari's remark come in the wake of reports from different parts of the country in which traffic police has been even levying fines above Rs. 50,000 for traffic rules violations in the aftermath of recent amendments to the motor vehicles law.

Emphasising on an incident where a drunk auto driver was fined, the Union Minister said: "A drunk auto-rickshaw driver was found without a driving license. If there is an accident like this then who will be held responsible?"

There is a fact that auto-mobile facing slowdown due to global economy, demand and supply and business factors. we will find the solution.

Asked if there is an economic slowdown in the country, BJP leader said: "The current data shows that the automobile sector is facing trouble. This is because of the global economy, demand and supply and other business factors. The government stands with the automobile industry."

"We will find a solution to this problem under the direction of the Ministry of Finance," he stressed.

