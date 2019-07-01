NHSRCL to provide skill training to people affected by bullet train project

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

The NHSRCL Monday said its land acquisition process is not limited to providing compensation to those affected by the bullet train project as the company plans to train people in developing various skills including mobile and bike repairing for income generation.

Around 28 youths are getting benefitted from the 45-day skill development training programme at Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSET) in Nadiad in Gujarat, the company said and asserted that it plans similar programmes like providing mobile repairing, beauty parlour and bike repairing in places along the project corridor.

After training, the 28 participants will be helped to generate livelihood on their own, it said.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is implementing the proposed project of high-speed train corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, whose total length is around 508.17km.

"The NHSRCL, in association with RUDSET is working towards income restoration or generation activities for project affected persons or families.

"NHSRCL's land acquisition process is not limited to the payment of compensation, R&R assistance, but also includes skill development, training enhancement for income restoration and development of livelihood restoration and income generation opportunities for the project affected persons," it said.

Under this programme, computer hardware and networking programme for prospective youths have been started at RUDSET institute in Nadiad, Gujarat.

"A number of similar training programmes including mobile repairing, beauty parlour, bike repairing are planned to be carried out in various villages along the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor," it said.

After the training, RUDSET ensures that trained youth develop their own enterprises. Since RUDSET is sponsored by two banks, they also help them in getting loans, it said.

"Hand-holding is done for at least two years till the candidate gets established," the statement from NHRSCL said.

