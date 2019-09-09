Youth fined Rs 42,000 under new Motor Vehicle Act for underage riding

Image for representation

After the new Motor Vehicle Act came into force, the stringent rules have resulted in challans worth thousands being made. Latest in the series is one made for underage riding. Parents of this kid will have to shell out Rs 42 thousand.

The incident is of Bhagalpur in Bihar. A 15-year-old youth residing in Chanakya Vihar colony in in the town was riding his scooty along with his friends. He was not wearing helmet. He was stopped by a policeman around 12 pm in Kachehri Chowk area. As soon as he saw the police approaching, the teenager hurriedly wore the helmet. When the police caught him, he got into an argument with the police. The boy didn't have vehicle document. The police then made a challan of Rs 42000 under Section 6 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Price of the scooty is around Rs 56 thousand.

When he got the news about the predicament, the boy's uncle reached the police station. He was surprised as he heard the amount to be paid. He was told that Rs 5 thousand will be waived if registration papers of the scooter were provided.

Huge fine amounts are being charged for traffic rule violation across the country right after new Motor Vehicle Act came into force. The law has stringent provisions against violation of traffic rules.

Just a few days ago, an auto-rickshaw driver was fined Rs 47000 for traffic violations in Odisha. Watch the video below.

