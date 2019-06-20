Navy launches operation in Gulf for Indian vessels' security

Image Source : PTI Representational image

In wake of suspected attacks on two merchant ships in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman region, the Indian Navy launched "Operation Sankalp" in the region to reassure Indian flagged vessels transiting through the area.

The Navy has deployed stealth guided missile destroyers INS Chennai and patrol vessel INS Sunayna in the region for maritime security operations. Besides, aerial surveillance by naval aircraft was also being undertaken.

The Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, set up in Gurugram by the Indian Navy in December 2018, was also keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region.

Last week, two tankers - one carrying oil and the other chemicals - suffered some damage in explosions. The US has blamed Iran for the attack.

There were reports indicating that the damage to the vessels could be due to some anti-ship missiles. All crew members of both the ships were evacuated and were reported to be safe.

Tension is rising in the region as Pentagon claimed on Thursday that one of its reconnaissance drones was shot down by a missile fired from Iran.

