Nalin Shinghal appointed CMD of BHEL

State-owned engineering firm BHEL said on Tuesday that Nalin Shinghal has been appointed as its chairman and managing director for five years.

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 20:31 IST
"The competent authority has approved the appointment of Nalin Shinghal as chairman and managing director, BHEL, for a period of 5 years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after July 1, 2019, or till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a BSE filing said.

