Image Source : PTI Naga militant involved in killing two Assam Rifles men nabbed

In a major breakthrough, the Indian Army's Special Forces, the Assam Rifles and intelligence agencies have apprehended a top insurgent of the NSCN's K-Yung Aung faction, involved in many brutal and heinous crimes including killing of two Assam Rifles soldiers about a month ago, an official said on Saturday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt. Col. P Khongsai said that the insurgent, identified as "Maj Gen" Yanghang alias Mopa, was nabbed from Aboi in Nagaland's Mon district on Friday.

"The security forces deployed in Mon identified the vehicle in which he was travelling in and nabbed him in a swift clinical operation," Khongsai said adding that Mopa was involved in ambush of the Assam Rifles convoy at Tobu in Mon on May 25, in which two troopers were killed.

Khongsai said that Mopa is the highest-ranking cadre of the NSCN's K-Yung Aung faction in India and is the chief architect of extortion and perpetrator of many heinous crimes. He was controlling all operations of the faction throughout Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and his apprehension has sent a wave of relief amongst the local population.

Eastern Command chief, Lt. Gen. M.M. Naravane had visited forward areas earlier this month and stressed on ensuring relentless operations to apprehend the culprits involved in the ambush against the Assam Rifles. "He had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information regarding the insurgents involved and this was widely publicised," Khongsai added.

