MP farmers got benefits up to Rs 15,000, not Rs 2 lakh: BJP

Image Source : PTI Representational image of farms in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP Monday claimed 95 per cent of the farm loan beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh have got benefits of up to mere Rs 15,000 and not to the tune of Rs 2 lakh as claimed by the ruling Congress.

The main opposition party said not a single farmer has got loan waiver benefit of Rs 2 lakh as announced under the scheme by the Congress government, which assumed office in December last year.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said, "95 per cent farmers covered under the loan waiver scheme have got benefits of only up to Rs 15,000.

"Not a single farmer in the state has got the benefit of Rs 2 lakh as announced by the Congress.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced that he would change the CM if he failed to implement the loan waiver scheme within 10 days of coming to power.

"Now, the states Congress government itself has accepted in advertisements published in newspapers that the second phase of the loan waiver scheme is being launched now," he said.

The state government has failed to implement this scheme even after six months. Now, Rahul should change the chief minister for failing to waive loans within 10 days (as promised earlier), said Mishra, a former minister.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath completed six months in office Monday. In run up to the November Assembly polls, Gandhi had announced to write-off individual agriculture loans of up to Rs 2 lakh within 10 days of his party assuming power.

In early May, Nath had said crop loans of over 21 lakh farmers have been cleared so far by his government. Mishra also accused the Nath government of not submitting the complete list of farmers to the Centre for providing them financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum under the Kisan Nidhi Yojana.

There are 80 lakh registered farmers in Madhya Pradesh, but the state government has provided the list of only 43,000 farmers to the Centre for providing assistance under the Kisan Nidhi Yojana.

"The state government is anti-farmer and creating hindrances in path of extending benefits to cultivators, the BJP leader said.

He said the Congress government has "failed" on every front, including ensuring power supply, curbing crime against women, maintaining law and order and implementing loan waiver, in the last six months.

Instead, the Nath administration is blaming the opposition for the state's problems, he said.

"They are blaming the opposition for power cuts, crime and other issues. They are in the government, who is stopping them from taking action? Mishra asked.

To a question on stability of the Nath government, being supported by the MLAs of the SP, the BSP and some independent lawmakers, the BJP leader said it will fall on its own.