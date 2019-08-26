Mock drill carried out at Statue of Unity amidst terror threat

Security agencies are conducting mock drills at the Statue of Unity amidst terror threat.
Quick Reaction Team and Chetak Commandos of Gujarat Police took part in the exercise which was conducted to keep a high state of preparedness in case of a terror attack.
Statue of Unity is considered a place of national repute and one of the hotspots where terrorists could strike. It is one of the 100 greatest places of 2019 as per Time magazine.
Over 1.9 million people have visited the statue in the last 9 months and that number is only expected to grow exponentially.