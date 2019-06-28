Image Source : PTI This mob lynching victim has survived to tell his tale Representational image

Mohd Farman Niazi is a victim of mob lynching - only he has survived to tell his tale of woe.

Niazi, a student of a madrasa in Bareilly, was travelling from Aligarh to Bareilly two days ago on a train when some youths entered the train at the Rajghat Narora station and seeing his skull cap, they started making casteist remarks and then began beating him.

"They kicked me and threw my skull cap out of the train. They tore my clothes and broke my spectacles. None of the passengers came to my rescue. The torture continued till I lost consciousness," he said.

When he regained consciousness, he found himself lying on the outskirts of a village in Khair area.

With the help of his Aadhar card, the local people sent him by a bus to Aligarh and he is now back in his madrasa.

The youth, on Thursday, posted a video on social media in which he has related the entire sequence of events. He has also filed a complaint in Jawan police station.

SP City Abhishek Kumar said that action will be taken on the FIR lodged by Niazi.

Former President of Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU), Faizul Hasan, said that the incident deserved to be condemned in the strongest terms.

"If people are targeted on the basis of their dress, the situation is serious and action needs to be taken without delay," he said.